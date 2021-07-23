Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given a $85.73 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.19 on Monday. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

