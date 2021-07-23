Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.49 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.290 EPS.
Plexus stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.39. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.