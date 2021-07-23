Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $875-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.49 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.290 EPS.

Plexus stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.39. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

