Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Insider Sanjay K. Shrestha Sells 5,700 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

