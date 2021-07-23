Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,058 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of BELLUS Health worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $219.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.13. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

