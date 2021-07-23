Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,214 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

NYSE BG opened at $74.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

