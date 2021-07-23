Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $28.62 Million in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 394,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,617,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.56% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

