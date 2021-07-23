Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.21.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $326.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

