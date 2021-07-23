Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 90,732 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,732 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,581,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

