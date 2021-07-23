Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

