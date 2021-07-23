Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.74 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

