PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

PowerFleet stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PowerFleet by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

