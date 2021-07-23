PowerPool Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $32.47 million and $3.78 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00048698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00863750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,735,120 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

