Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Preferred Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.04% of Preferred Bank worth $9,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Boston Partners bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,910. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a market cap of $886.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.51. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

