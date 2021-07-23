Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$132.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$128.66. 24,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,123. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$124.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 56.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.2800006 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.