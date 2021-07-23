Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 116,358 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.35% of FTI Consulting worth $64,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

FCN stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

