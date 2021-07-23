Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104,303 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Gartner were worth $66,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after buying an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

