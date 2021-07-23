Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.87% of Saul Centers worth $74,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BFS opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

