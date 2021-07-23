Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 19,822.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Repay were worth $70,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

RPAY opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

