Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,034,122 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,316,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,034,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $62,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,952.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 45,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

