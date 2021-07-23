Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,034,122 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,316,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,034,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $62,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 44,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,952.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 45,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.
In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
