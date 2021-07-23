Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $754,289.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,073,856 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

