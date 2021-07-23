Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:PBAM remained flat at $$24.40 during trading hours on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PBAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.