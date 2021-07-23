Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Sells 76,775 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,775 shares during the quarter. eHealth accounts for 2.3% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of eHealth worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in eHealth by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in eHealth by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.31. 1,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $118.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

