Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $271,110.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $196,101.36.

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 326,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after buying an additional 244,713 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

