Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

PLSE stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

