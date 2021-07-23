Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Puma Biotechnology worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.25. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $249,845. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.