Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $130,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $56,752,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $6,275,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $12,876,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 58.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 761,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 9,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,701. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.