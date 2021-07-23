Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.47. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. Analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

