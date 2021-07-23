Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issued By SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

ACAD opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

