Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

CDEV opened at $5.55 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $6,479,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

