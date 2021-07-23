Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.20 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

