Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.65. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

NYSE WSO opened at $287.93 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 52 week low of $212.17 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Watsco by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

