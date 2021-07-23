Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Cut by Analyst

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after buying an additional 493,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.