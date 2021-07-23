Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Increased by Analyst

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

WEX stock opened at $196.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.29. WEX has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,044,000.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

