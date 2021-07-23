Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Raised by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CarMax by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in CarMax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,311,445 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

