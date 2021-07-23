Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Cut by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

TRP stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 498.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,182,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,053,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

