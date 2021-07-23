Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,041 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Q2 stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.97 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

