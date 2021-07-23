Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

