Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

