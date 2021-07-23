Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.97 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

NYSE HCA opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

