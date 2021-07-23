Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

