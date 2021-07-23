Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Raised by KeyCorp

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sempra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

