Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Boston Beer in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised The Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,215.00.

SAM stock opened at $947.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $653.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,017.08.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

