Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

