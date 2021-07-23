Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

