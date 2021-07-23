Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By B. Riley

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.66. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $11,000,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

