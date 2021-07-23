Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Issued By KeyCorp

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $287.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 1 year low of $212.17 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.65. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

