Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.75.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.43. The firm has a market cap of C$98.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

