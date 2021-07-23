QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QTS Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is an owner, developer and operator of carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data centers. QTS’s data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers. The Company refers to its spectrum of core data center products as its 3Cs which consists of Custom Data Center, Colocation and Cloud and Managed Services. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is headquartered in Kansas, United States. “

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen cut QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities cut QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.