Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 3.6%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $51.05. 3,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $2,656,877. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

