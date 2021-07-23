Quantstamp 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $335,396.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $20.50 million and approximately $335,396.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.